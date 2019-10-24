La Forge Estate

Viognier 2015

$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Bright gold straw color with yellow tints. Lovely flavors of peach, dry fruits and vanilla. A rich and mellow wine with a long and toasty finish. Enjoy as an aperitif. Pairs especially well with seafood and fish dishes, but also with white meats and foie gras, soft cheeses, tarts and fruit desserts. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages View More La Forge Estate View all products La Forge Estate wines symbolize the fusion of the old and the new worlds of wine, as well as the fusion between carefully selected grapes from the best South of France vineyards and an expressive, round and aromatic style, brightened up by a subtle dose of oak barrel ageing. Jean-Claude Mas has significantly grown and enhanced Domaines Paul Mas with the acquisition of several carefully selected properties throughout the Languedoc. His portfolio of estates now accounts for over 440 acres of premium vineyards, planted with 25 different varities, including Syrah, Grenache, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Viognier and Chardonnay. Above all else, his vineyards are maintained at the utmost quality so as to yield the highest caliber grapes.The main part of the vineyard is located on the east of the city of Carcassonne in the Languedoc. Grapes are also harvested from other vineyards located in nearby Limoux and Pézenas. The Syrah vines are grown in the Minervois AOC geographical limits (east of Carcassonne) where the climatic conditions enable the grapes to ripen to the optimal level.Jean-Claude Mas, independent winemaker, fourth generation grape grower, first generation winemaker and owner of Domaines Paul Mas, is a leader in fine winemaking in the Languedoc region of the South of France. Since taking the helm of the family winery in 2000, he has prioritized sourcing the highest quality grapes from twelve privately owned estates and premier growers in the Languedoc to make wines of authenticity and refinement. The result is a collection of magnificently charming wines that burst forward with the warmth and stunning beauty of the Languedoc.