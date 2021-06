Vin Du Can

Vin Du Can Californian Zinfandel Rosé 187ml

£2.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sainsbury's

Description Wine of California, USA Good Wines Suitable for vegans & vegetarians A good glass of wine in a can. This ripe fruity Californian Zinfandel rosé is packed full of summer fruit flavours. Sunshine in a can. 2.0 UK Units per can Further health information at drinkaware.co.uk Widely recycled Mobius Loop