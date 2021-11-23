Mysa

In this 3-pack, you'll get: Queen of the Galaxy Made with 100% Barbera from Contra Costa California. Low in tannin yet high in acidity. An easy-drinking red that undergoes spontaneous fermentation with native yeast and minimal sulfites added. Pétillant A fun sparkling pet-nat from Vin de California! This soft blend of both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay is perfect for sunny days with good friends. Zed A blend of two lively red grapes, Tempranillo and Barbera from a vineyard in Los Olivos, Santa Barbara County, California. Tons of bright fruit paired with a zippy acidity! Minimal sulfites were added and fermented with native yeast.