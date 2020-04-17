Multiple Brands

Veuve Clicquot Demi-sec & Godiva Chocolates Gift Set

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Demi-Sec, a slightly sweet style of Champagne, is at its best when served with desserts. Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec, marked by fresh peach, nectarine and orange blossom, pairs beautifully with the Godiva 19-piece Gold Ballotin. In each piece you will discover exquisitely rich, velvety chocolate, with fascinating flavors and intriguing textures. Truly irresistible! Wine Gift Set Includes:Veuve Clicquot Demi-Sec Champagne A Champagne House is eventually judged on the quality of its Brut Non-Vintage. It is in the making of such a wine that the true Art of Champagne blending reveals itself. This is an art in which the House of Veuve Clicquot excels. The Brut Yellow Label reflects the superb vineyards and the consistent nature of Veuve Clicquot House style. The predominance of Pinot Noir provides the structure that is so typically Clicquot, while a touch of Pinot Meunier rounds out the blend. Chardonnay adds the elegance and finesse essential in a perfectly balanced wine. Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, 19 pc.Inside the gorgeous gift box await 19 luscious creations, including milk, dark, and white chocolates with classic Belgian fillings like silky ganaches, creamy pralines, rich caramels, fruits, and nuts. 7.2 oz.Any pictured glassware is for display purposes and is not included.Due to the popularity of this gift, vintages sometimes sell out. Should this happen, we will always substitute with an alternate vintage of equal or greater value. Pursuant to state laws in New York, gifts that contain both food and wine will be sent in two separate packages.Promotional code discounts do not apply to this product.