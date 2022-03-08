Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne

$74.95

At Dan Murphy's

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is one of the most popular and recognisable Champagnes throughout the world. With its distinctive yellow label, Veuve Clicquot is the enduring homage to the great Madame Barbe-Nicole Clicquot. Under Madame Clicquot's guidance, this famous Champagne house became a global phenomenon and a continued success story. A Champagne from the fuller-bodied school with flavours of buttered toast, brioche and biscuit to complement the ever present fine acidity and flavour length that is a trademark. A wonderful celebration Champagne, yet also at home when paired with freshly shucked oysters and ceviches.