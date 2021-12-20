Veuve Clicquot

Founded in 1772, Veuve Clicquot is synonymous with the art of living. The House style distinguishes itself through the dominance of Pinot Noir which gives strength, complexity and elegance to our wines. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is the signature champagne of the House. Dominated by Pinot Noir, it offers a perfect balance of structure and finesse. The House’s signature Yellow Label is immediately pleasing on the nose while its complexity explodes on the palate. The initial notes of fruit are followed by more discreet aromas of brioche and vanilla. Yellow Label offers a perfect balance of finesse and forcefulness This product may be available in a gift box depending upon retailer availability. Please contact customer support with any questions.