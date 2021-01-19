mrs. fields

Very Valentine Cookie Crate

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mrs. Fields

Brownie Bites come packaged in half dozen quantities, scored into bite-sized pieces, and sealed to preserve freshness. Each package comes with a label to identify each flavor. To create your own, hot, out-of-the-oven experience, you have a few options: Thawed cookies and brownies can be warmed in the microwave for 10-15 seconds or in a 375 degree oven for up to 2 minutes. Frozen cookies and brownies can be warmed in the microwave for 20-30 seconds or in a 375 degree oven for up to 3 minutes. To save our cookies and brownies for later, here are some tips: Do not refrigerate any of our sweets, as that will dry them out. Instead, store them in their original sealed packaging or an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks. For longer storage, they can be frozen in original sealed packaging for up to 6 months.