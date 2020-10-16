United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Nespresso
Vertuo Next White
$159.00$119.25
At Nespresso
Our latest and most compact coffee and espresso machine. Introducing our newest innovation. With Vertuo Next, we are thinking bigger — whether it’s the size of your coffee or the technology that brews it. Everything except the machine size of course! - Brews a wide range of coffees at the touch of a button – espresso, double espresso, coffee (5oz, 8oz, 14oz), Carafe (18oz) - Automatically adapts brewing parameters to each capsule – cup size, pressure, temperature, brewing time - The first Nespresso machine made from 54% recycled plastic, without sacrificing style - Available in a variety of colors and finishes. Premium models feature chrome or rose gold accents. Deluxe models feature a chrome and dark chrome finish. - Measuring only 5.5" wide, its slim fit design makes it the perfect addition to any kitchen or countertop. Discover the VertuoNext range Discover
More from Nespresso
Nespresso
Nespresso Vertuoplus Deluxe Coffee And Espresso Machine By De'longhi – Black ...
$199.00$99.50
fromTarget