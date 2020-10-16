Nespresso

Vertuo Next White

$159.00 $119.25

Our latest and most compact coffee and espresso machine. Introducing our newest innovation. With Vertuo Next, we are thinking bigger — whether it’s the size of your coffee or the technology that brews it. Everything except the machine size of course! - Brews a wide range of coffees at the touch of a button – espresso, double espresso, coffee (5oz, 8oz, 14oz), Carafe (18oz) - Automatically adapts brewing parameters to each capsule – cup size, pressure, temperature, brewing time - The first Nespresso machine made from 54% recycled plastic, without sacrificing style - Available in a variety of colors and finishes. Premium models feature chrome or rose gold accents. Deluxe models feature a chrome and dark chrome finish. - Measuring only 5.5" wide, its slim fit design makes it the perfect addition to any kitchen or countertop. Discover the VertuoNext range Discover