VERSIN is a non-alcoholic alternative to vermouth created with a mixture of cloves, cinnamon, ginger, citrus, to name a few. The drink is naturally sweet, caused by the combination of ingredients with natural sugars that are normally processed during fermentation. Traditional vermouth has about 16% alcohol, so the taste on the palate of this non-alcoholic version is certainly different. Most similar to the sweet white (bianco) vermouth, it has a different bouquet as well. Like all vermouth, VERSIN is an excellent aperitif and great ingredient in non-alcoholic cocktails. We recommend VERSIN be served as a double shot over lots of ice or partnered with a mixer.