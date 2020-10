Thrive Market

Vegan Snacks Kit

$56.41 $38.41

Buy Now Review It

At Thrive Market

We’ve curated a hearty, animal-friendly snack pack that’ll keep you satisfied. Welcome to Beanfields, where we've created tortilla chips with Award Winning Taste. Our chips are made from a blend of black & navy beans and long-grain rice, and are free of the 8 most common food allergens.