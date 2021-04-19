Erin McKenna's Bakery

Vegan + Gluten Free Mom Sugar Cookie Kit (12 Pack)

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

MOM says it all! Keep the kids busy this mother’s day frosting cookies with our delicious meringue icing and topped with sprinkles! Erin McKenna opened her bakery on New York’s Lower East Side back in 2005, and since then additional storefronts have opened in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and at Disney Springs in Orlando, and the bakery has established itself as one of America’s top destinations for drool-worthy vegan and gluten-free baked goods. Not only are all of McKenna’s cakes, pies, cupcakes, and other sweets completely vegan and gluten-free, they’re also non-GMO, sweetened with only agave nectar and vegan sugar, and soy-free, and all ingredients are responsibly and carefully sourced.