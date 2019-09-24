Zoe's Chocolate Co.

Vanilla Marshmallow Ducks

$17.00

For some, Easter is synonymous with a certain marshmallow chick covered in psychedelically colored sugar. But for choosy Mouths, only the best marshmallow birdies will do, which is why we tracked down these handmade all-natural marshmallow duckies. These feathered friends may say "quack" instead of "peep," but they're also real marshmallow (unlike those other birds), complete with notes of rich honey and real vanilla. The crackly sugar coating doesn't hurt matters either. Tip of the Tongue Unlike their drugstore counterparts, each of these marshmallow ducks is big enough to share - so one for you and one for the kids to split among themselves.