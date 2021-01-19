Ethel M Chocolates

Valentine’s Day Virtual Chocolate Tasting For Two

$45.00

At Ethel M Chocolates

Show your love and appreciation with this one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Experience! This virtual tasting for two people includes a custom assortment of 14 pieces selected by our Chief Chocolatier, Mark Mackey, in our signature heart box. The tasting experience will feature our Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Heart, Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Almond Butter Krisp, Dark Chocolate Desert Honey Truffle, and Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème Heart. In addition we’ll be sharing some exclusive wine pairing recommendations from Mark to enhance the tasting further! This tasting is priced at $45 and must be purchased by Sunday, February 7th. Spaces are limited!