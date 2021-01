Harry & David

Valentine’s Day Truffles In Keepsake Box

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Harry & David

Treat your special someone to the taste of luxury this Valentine's Day with an assortment of delicious truffles crafted right here in our Southern Oregon candy kitchen. We've included irresistible flavors like ruby cacao truffles, dark chocolate raspberry, strawberry milkshake, and more for a sweet treat that will melt hearts.