Godiva

Valentine’s Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift Box, 14 Pc.

$41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Godiva

Share what's in your heart this Valentine's Day, with our beautiful heart-shaped chocolate box. Our festive gift box holds 14 luscious assorted chocolates, including GODIVA favorites such as White Praliné Heart, Milk Praliné Heart and Dark Ganache Heart. Each chocolate is made with the highest-quality ingredients, resulting in the most delectable chocolate taste. Our Valentine's Day Heart Assorted Chocolate Gift is the perfect box of chocolates for showing someone special how much you care. Weight: 5.3 oz OU-D