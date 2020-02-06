Godiva

Valentine’s Day Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box, 25 Pc.

Woo your Valentine with this undeniably romantic fabric heart chocolate box. It's a luxurious Valentine's Day gift that shows your true feelings. Our 25-piece Fabric Heart Chocolate Gift Box is filled with a delectable assortment of milk chocolates, dark chocolates and white chocolates made with exquisite Belgian fillings like creamy pralinés, rich caramels, and luscious ganaches, plus sweet fruits and crunchy nuts. And of course, this special chocolate gift includes our Milk Pralinés Heart, White Pralinés Heart and Dark Ganache Heart in celebration of this day of love. This classic chocolate Valentine's Day gift is extra special as a keepsake fabric heart box with a pretty embroidered illustration designed by Olympia Le Tan. A reminder of your everlasting love. Box measures 9.53" x 2.17" x 9.48" Weight: 11.4 oz. OU-D HALAL