Dylan's Candy Bar

Valentine’s Day Edible Topiary

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dylan's Candy Bar

Take your event to the next level with one of Dylan Lauren’s favorite items: a 2-tier edible topiary! This Limited Edition, hand-crafted piece is perfect for a Galentine’s Day Brunch, Valentine cocktail party & beyond. Plus, when the party’s over, your guests can have a sweet treat on their way out!