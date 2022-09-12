Phonesoap

Uv Cell Phone Sanitiser And Charger

$59.99

Buy Now Review It

UV-C Phone Disinfectant and Charger: Disinfects your entire phone while charging through USB and USB-C port PhoneSoap 3: Use PhoneSoap daily to help keep germs and illness at bay; 10 minutes to disinfect Fits and Charges any Phone: For all smartphones, even larger models like the iPhone 8+ or Galaxy S10+ Disinfect Whatever Fits: Phones, keys, cards, pacifiers, headphones; disinfects anything that fits inside PhoneSoap: The first and only phone charger that uses UV light to disinfect while also charging your phone