Unico Zelo

Unico Zelo Cherry Fields Dolcetto 2016

$19.98

An upfront nose of plums and cherries with a light exotic spice lending definition to the intense aromatics. A structured weight with medium-bodied density and a cleansing acidity driving flavor across the palate. Some playful tannins that close out the wine as playful but serious. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages WE 91Wine EnthusiastThis wine is rustic and just a touch funky. Bright, crunchy red fruit, minerals and earth are bolstered by raspy, savory tannins and lively acidity. Somewhere between light and medium bodied, this is a restrained yet juicy-fruited table wine that's a joy to drink.RP 90Robert Parker's Wine AdvocateThe 2016 Cherry Fields Dolcetto, from the Polish Hill subregion of Clare, features black cherries, plums and faint cocoa notes. It's the biggest of the Unico Zelo wines at 13.8% alcohol, making it medium to full-bodied. The tannins are supple, giving the palate a velvety feel, while hints of bitter almond emerge on the finish. View More Unico Zelo View all products A new venture in the Adelaide Hills by winemaking couple, Brendan and Laura Carter. Following their passions for Italian-inspired, textural and site-expressive wines, they seek to create Australian examples of Mediterranean varieties in an approachable and jovial fashion.It's this passion that has driven them to start two wine labels, one that protects their farmers and another that protects their future. They have since taken these concepts and with their distillery, applewood - catapulted it into the horticultural realm - studying indigenous produce, it's beneficial effects on the land and the stories it can tell through incredible colors, flavors, and textures.