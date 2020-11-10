King Arthur Flour

Unbleached All-purpose Flour – 3 Lb

$19.97

Contains 1 - 3 pound bag The #1 unbleached all-purpose flour in the country Never bleached; Never Bromated; America's finest flour since 1790. Milled from select 100% American wheat Ideal for the full range of your baking repertoire, from brownies and cookies to pies, muffins and yeast bread King Arthur Flour is the country's oldest flour company and 100% Employee-Owned