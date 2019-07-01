Frito Lay

Ultimate Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment Of Chips, Cookies, Crackers & More, 40 Count [ultimate Snack Mix]

$17.99 $14.57

Each box is filled with an assortment of crave-worthy items that address any craving. The snack care package includes the following assortment:(4) 1 oz. Bags of lay’s bbq potato chips, (4) 1 oz. Bags of Doritos nacho cheese tortilla chips, (2) 1 oz. Bags of Cheetos crunchy, (2).75 oz bags of funyuns onion flavored rings, (2) 1 oz. Bags of rold gold tiny twists pretzels, (2) 1 oz. Bags of Chester's flaming hot fries, (2) 1.75 oz. Bags of munchies cheese fix snack mix, (2) 1.375 oz. Bags of munchies honey roasted peanuts, (3) 1.42 oz. Packs of munchies peanut butter on cheese crackers, (3) 1.42 oz. Packs of munchies peanut butter on toast crackers, (2) 2.12 oz. Packs of grandma’s mini sandwich vanilla cremes, (2) 2.5 oz. Packs of grandma’s home-style oatmeal raisin cookies, (2) 2.5 oz. Packs of grandma’s home-style chocolate brownie cookies, (2) 2 oz. Packs of grandma’s mini chocolate chip cookies, (2) 1.25 oz packs of cracker jacks original, (2).625 oz. Packs of smart food white cheddar popcorn, (2) 1 oz. Sticks of matador jerky.