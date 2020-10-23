Twomey

Twomey Cellars By Silver Oak Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$24.99

The appearance of pale lemon color; aromas of grapefruit, lemongrass, orange blossom; the palate is driven by citrus, electric and lively acidity; the finish of flavors of pineapple and cream coat the palate. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages WW 91Wilfred Wong of Wine.comCOMMENTARY: The 2019 Twomey Sauvignon Blanc offers excellent richness and persistence on the palate. TASTING NOTES: This wine exhibits attractive aromas and flavors of ripe melon and an accent of dried herbs. Pair it with a crisp shellfish salad dressed in Meyer lemon, Himalayan salt, and a few twists of black peppercorns. (Tasted: May 9, 2020, San Francisco, CA) View More Twomey Cellars by Silver Oak View all products The Duncan FamilyTwomey was founded 20 years ago by the Duncan Family of Silver Oak to make dynamic, vineyard-focused wines. Brothers David, Tim, Kevin and Mike founded Twomey Cellars as a Duncan family venture in 1999. Proprietors David and Tim oversee day-to-day operations at the winery.The PhilosophyOver the years, their passion for Pinot Noir opened exciting new doors to cool climate vineyard opportunities. With each vineyard, the goal is always to craft wines that reflect a delicate balance among a vineyard’s unique micro-climate, soil profile and the human hand—all while capturing the classic character of their respective growing regions.Sustainable TwomeyFarming with long-term respect for the environment plays a critical role in fruit character and quality. With wines focused on capturing the essence of place, their farming techniques focus on proven methods—from advanced water conservation technologies to the use of cover crops, fish-friendly farming and integrated pest management—that protect the land for future generations.