Tom Ford

Tuscan Leather

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A modern classic, this fragrance is a powerful statement, one that deserves your attention. Notes of olibanum, night blooming jasmine, thyme, saffron, leather, amberwood and black suede collide to form a scent that’s sensual and sophisticated. Fragrance notes: Saffron, thyme, black suede, olibanum, leather and amberwood. Pair it with: Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick Tom Ford Soleil Contour Compact Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen Direct from the brand: “Deep and animalistic, night blooming jasmine and black suede bring a distinctive texture that is raw yet refined.” – Tom Ford