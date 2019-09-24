We have gone where no jerky company has dared to go – with new flavors of premium wagyu beef jerky. Wagyu beef is known for its perfect marbling which creates an amazing taste and tenderness, plus it’s naturally high in omegas 3 and 6. Our Truffle & Thyme wagyu beef jerky is marinated in coconut aminos and coconut sugar with real bold ingredients–like frickin' black truffle!
Quick Facts:
8 count 2.2oz resealable bags
Paleo friendly
Keto friendly
Gluten free
Soy free
Humanely raised Wagyu beef used – no antibiotics ever and no added hormones
12 grams of protein per serving
Only 2 grams of sugar per serving
Only 80 calories per serving