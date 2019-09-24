Perky Jerky

Truffle & Thyme Wagyu Beef Jerky Paleo Friendly

$64.98

Buy Now Review It

At Perky Jerky

We have gone where no jerky company has dared to go – with new flavors of premium wagyu beef jerky. Wagyu beef is known for its perfect marbling which creates an amazing taste and tenderness, plus it’s naturally high in omegas 3 and 6. Our Truffle & Thyme wagyu beef jerky is marinated in coconut aminos and coconut sugar with real bold ingredients–like frickin' black truffle! Quick Facts: 8 count 2.2oz resealable bags Paleo friendly Keto friendly Gluten free Soy free Humanely raised Wagyu beef used – no antibiotics ever and no added hormones 12 grams of protein per serving Only 2 grams of sugar per serving Only 80 calories per serving