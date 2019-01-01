This luxury gift set contains three of our best selling truffle oils- Black Truffle Oil, White Truffle Oil & English Truffle Oil. We shave the highest quality truffles and expertly blend them with cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil/rapeseed oil. Cold-pressing produces less oil than heated pressing but ensures that the delicate flavors & aromas are not damaged. Use as a finishing oil to dress dishes before serving. Although the uses are endless, we recommend drizzling on pasta, pizza and risotto.