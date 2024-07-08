Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
J. Crew
Tropez Short In Linen
£78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J. Crew
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Knitted Briefs
BUY
$25.99
$45.99
Mango
The Drop
Rios Relaxed Pleated Shorts
BUY
$40.70
$59.90
Amazon
Banana Republic
4" Linen Belted Shorts
BUY
£70.00
Gap
& Other Stories
Relaxed Linen Shorts
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
More from J. Crew
J. Crew
Sheer Swiss-dot Ankle Socks Three-pack
BUY
$24.50
$34.50
J. Crew
J. Crew
Tropez Short In Linen
BUY
£78.00
J. Crew
J. Crew
Slim-fit Linen Vest
BUY
£100.00
J. Crew
J. Crew
Oversized Printed Scrunchie
BUY
$26.99
$29.50
J. Crew
More from Shorts
Mango
Knitted Briefs
BUY
$25.99
$45.99
Mango
The Drop
Rios Relaxed Pleated Shorts
BUY
$40.70
$59.90
Amazon
Banana Republic
4" Linen Belted Shorts
BUY
£70.00
Gap
& Other Stories
Relaxed Linen Shorts
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted