adidas by Stella McCartney

Triathlon Crop Top

Rendered in bold highlighter orange, this Adidas by Stella McCartney Triathlon crop top will put a statement spin on your workouts. It’s crafted with a skin-tight fit from a versatile quick-dry technical fabric that also makes it ideal for swimming, and features a front keyhole detail and double straps for extra support.