Bushwick Kitchen

Trees Knees Spicy Maple

$13.99
At Mouth
Combining sweet maple syrup from the Catskill Mountains with a spicy mix of chile peppers, Trees Knees Spicy Maple is great on anything from a pan of roasted vegetables to crispy fried bacon to slices of skillet cornbread.
