Lékué

Travel Water Bottle

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Food52

A good travel bottle will keep you hydrated while helping you reduce a little waste. A great one will also be safe and sturdy (made of borosilicate glass with a protective case, perhaps), easy to clean (we’re thinking a base that unscrews, so there’s no need for a bottle brush), and nice to look at (in lots of pretty colors, right?). Yes, we just described this sipper right here, and yes, it makes for a handy-dandy travel companion!