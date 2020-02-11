Maurice French Pastries

Traditional New Orleans King Cake

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

The classic King Cake! Traditional, cinnamon-infused hand-braided brioche bread. Glaze your cake with with creamy icing, then top it with purple, green & gold sugar. Shipped with colorful bead necklaces, doubloons and of course the plastic king cake baby baby. Recipient of the People’s Choice award for best King Cake at the 2016 New Orleans King Cake Festival, French chef and owner Jean-Luc Albin has brought the finest techniques in pastry baking to New Orleans for almost 25 years, and his iconic King Cakes, famous “Kugelhopf,” and other specialty pastries have earned him legendary status in one of the baking capitals of the world.