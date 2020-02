The Ambrosia Bakery

Traditional King Cake (regular)

$15.95

At The Ambrosia Bakery

The Traditional King Cake has cinnamon and sugar inside! Your King Cake includes Mardi Gras beads a doubloon plastic baby inside the King Cake and the history of the King Cake. To ensure the best freshness of your King Cake we are shipping the Traditional King Cakes undecorated. This eliminates any damage during shipping and also for a FUN time doing the decorations!