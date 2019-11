Cheryl's Cookies

Traditional Happy Holiday Gift Tin Tower

$59.99 $47.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cheryl's Cookies

15 Snack Size Butter Shortbread Cookies8 Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookies8 Snack Size Buttercream Frosted Cut-out Cookies4 Raspberry Galettes2 Holiday Candy Cookies2 Oatmeal Raisin Cookies2 Sugar Cookies2 Ginger Shortbread Men2 Buttercream Frosted Mint Chocolate Cookies2 Buttercream Frosted Gingerbread Cookies2 Buttercream Frosted Peppermint Chocolate Cookies2 Chocolate Holiday Candy CookiesTower- 9 ¼ X 8 7/8 X 8 ½ One of our most popular gift towers! Each seasonal gift tower includes our 2019 gift tin and a delicious dessert assortment including buttercream frosted Holiday cookies, snack size Holiday cut-outs, gourmet cookies including our Holiday candy cookies, our ginger shortbread cookies and raspberry filled galette cookies. 51 pieces. div#XprimePassportSundayX { display: none; }