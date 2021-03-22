Aquaovo

Tower

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At Horne

The TOWER is newest gravitation fed home and office water filter from Aquaovo. Designed by the same award winning team who created the OVOPUR, the Tower contains the same multi-layer filtration cartridge technology of its premium sister product which addresses many of the urban contaminants that exist in your city’s tap water. And yes, the water tastes just as wonderful! Deep in Mile End, just a few minutes from their Montreal headquarters, lies a 7 story, brick warehouse built in 1924. Atop this iconic building, The St. Lawrence Warehouse, lies one of the most recognizable water towers in Montreal. This stoic object against Mile End’s blue sky was an inspiration to the design team to create their newest eco-chic solution to drinking water in the city. About 15,000 buildings in New York City alone use the water tower as a reliable method of providing fresh water at an adequate pressure for shower and drinking. They are part of everyday life and their structures are an integral part of the New York city landscape. The design team wanted this same reliability and iconic shape to be part of your everyday source of clean, fresh water. Features: It holds a lot of water - 8L or 2.5 gallons The tanks are made of glass No chemical leaching or plastic after taste Uses the same multilayer filtration technology as the premium OVOPUR - A very friendly price point for this practical design object, built in Canada Perfect for a smaller kitchen with limited counter top space Can easily transform into a beverage dispenser - no plumbing required, you can move it anywhere Process: Fill the upper reservoir and the filtration process begins. In a matter of moments, water starts trickling into the main holding container. Pull the handle and enjoy fresh, filtered water. Filter Specifications: Instead of relying on harsh chemicals and plastic containers to filter water, this brilliant and modern take on the water filter system offers a healthier option. By studying nature, AQUAOVO reproduced the perfection of age-old mechanisms that enable water to be constantly filtered and revitalized as part of the earths ecosystem. The Aquacristal cartridge provides the natural minerals that purify the water, and the container's unique shape and fine quality materials help protect and revitalize the water by preserving its natural flow.