Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Staud

Tortoise Bisset Bag

$395.00
At Staud
Our classic Bissett gets an update this season with a tortoise resin handle. Still fully lined with a drawstring closure, this bag also features an adjustable shoulder strap and polished gold hardware.
Featured in 1 story
Staud's Spring Collection Has Us Ready To Jet Set
by Emily Ruane