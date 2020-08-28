Meals

At Garmentory

14 Views LCD exclusive topless bucket hat in grape by Meals. Protect ya face and still serve ponytail looks. Featuring green patch logo at front. MEALS combines our two greatest loves by "preparing" non-gendered clothing inspired by food. Their thoughtful and charming pieces are as wearable as they are playful. Inclusivity and natural fabrics are a focus, as well as sourcing locally in Los Angeles. DETAILS - Made in LA Fit Tip Fits true to size. Brand Meals New Arrivals Sale Hair + Hats