Tito's Handmade Vodka is designed to be savored by spirit connoisseurs. It is micro-distilled in an old-fashioned pot still, just like fine single malt scotches and high-end French cognacs. This time-honored method of distillation requires more skill and effort than modern column stills, but it's well worth it. Our handcrafted technique offers more control over the distillation process, resulting in a spectacularly clean product of incomparable excellence. Only the heart of the run, "the nectar" is taken, leaving behind residual higher and lower alcohols. The vodka is cleansed of phenols, esters, congenersand organic acids by filtering it through the finest activated carbon available. Critics call Tito's "a homegrown symphonic spirit to applaud!" and say "it can go head to head with any of the worlds' greats and not break a sweat.