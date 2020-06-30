tisserand

Tisserand Organic Tea Tree Oil 9ml

At Holland & Barrett

100% natural, organic essential oil Energising, Cooling & Cleansing Blends well with Rosemary, Lemon, Eucalyptus & Lavender One of the most renowned herbals throughout the world, Tea Tree is ideal for use in soothing and refreshing the mind and body. Extracted from the green leaves of the Melaleuca Alternifolia, it is thought that Tea Tree gained its modern name from English explorer Cpt James Cook, whose crew drank infusions of the plant to treat scurvy. Indigenous Aboriginal people have used Tea Tree for centuries to treat various ailments. Combined with other circulation-boosting oils such as Rosemary, Eucalyptus and Peppermint, Tea Tree is ideal for supporting the body during winter.