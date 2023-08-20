Timex

Timex Q Chronograph Gmt

$489.00

TIMEX Q Chronograph GMT 40mm Established in 1854, TIMEX combines "European clockmaking and American ingenuity" to create precise and timeless timepieces. Powered by quartz, the Q Chronograph GMT 40mm is equipped with three chronograph counters and is able to track up to three time zones at the same time, nodding to the brand's innovative spirit. Highlights 40mm black stainless steel round face geometric dial arrow hands chronograph counters date indication rotating bezel screw-down crown adjustable link bracelet folding clasp quartz movement This item comes with a standard one-year warranty from the boutique. Composition Stainless Steel 100% Wearing The model is 1.85 m wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 20256607 Brand style ID: TW2V69800