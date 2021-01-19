Williams Sonoma

Three Days Of Comfort Entrées

$144.95

Founded in 1979, Elephants Delicatessen in Portland, Oregon, pioneered the gourmet food market with its made-from-scratch entrées prepared with all-natural, local ingredients. This collection includes three comfort food favorites to nourish body and soul. Preparation couldn't be easier—just heat in the oven and enjoy. These classically comforting dishes are a time-saver for busy families and a thoughtful gift for anyone who is too busy to shop and cook. Ultimate Macaroni & Cheese: Fusilli con Buco pasta enrobed in a cheddar cheese sauce with chunks of hardwood-smoked bacon and sliced caramelized onion, topped with panko breadcrumbs and fresh parsley. Beef Pot Pie: Large, tender chunks of beef and vegetables in a hearty beef gravy sauce topped by a golden, flaky pastry shell.