Newport Distilling Co.
Thomas Tew Single Barrel Pot Stilled Rum
$37.99
At Cask Cartel Premium Spirits
Thomas Tew Single Barrel rum is an interesting and fun exploration into the world of craft distilled pot still rums. Distilled to 84 proof, it provides a nice punch and a flavor profile that lends itself to be a nice sipper for those brave of heart. It’s also a good versatile rum that can play well with a long range of rum cocktails.
Need a few alternatives?
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99$8.99
fromTarget