Newport Distilling Co.

Thomas Tew Single Barrel Pot Stilled Rum

Thomas Tew Single Barrel rum is an interesting and fun exploration into the world of craft distilled pot still rums. Distilled to 84 proof, it provides a nice punch and a flavor profile that lends itself to be a nice sipper for those brave of heart. It’s also a good versatile rum that can play well with a long range of rum cocktails.