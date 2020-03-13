CeraVe

Therapeutic Hand Cream For Dry Cracked Hands

$10.99

[ SKIN PROTECTANT ] Helps repair, restore and protect skin from harmful irritants [ ESSENTIAL CERAMIDES ] Formulated with with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that help restore and maintain its natural protective barrier [ MOISTURE-RETAINING INGREDIENTS ] Formulated with hyaluronic acid to help retain skin's natural moisture and niacinamide to help calm skin [ GENTLE ON SKIN ] Non-irritating, water-resistant and fragrance free [ NEA SEAL OF ACCEPTANCE ] Accepted by the National Eczema Association Developed with dermatologists, CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream helps protect and restore the skin barrier from harmful irritants. It contains three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that help restore and maintain the skin's natural protective barrier. This fragrance-free hand cream also contains the skin protectant dimethicone, and the water-resistant, non-greasy, fast-absorbing, non-irritating formula features patented MVE Delivery Technology for 24-hour nourishment that restores and maintains smooth, soft skin. Fragrance-free Gentle, non-irritating formula Accepted by the National Eczema Association Key Ingredients: Ceramides: Essential for healthy skin, ceramides help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier MVE Technology: This patented delivery system continually releases moisturizing ingredients for 24-hour hydration Hyaluronic Acid: This ingredient attracts hydration to the skin’s surface and helps the skin retain moisture Niacinamide: Helps repair a compromised skin barrier while improving the appearance of the skin