BLK & Bold

The Warm Up: Western Conference

$14.00

At BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold holds a special place in our hearts as our namesake blend - always roasted in small batches to ensure you get the full experience with every sip. For the latte lover, this dark roast has a heavy bodied bold flavor, ideal for shots of espresso. For those seeking a regular cup of coffee, the tart citric acidity sparks your senses for the perfect morning experience. This BLK & Bold coffee is 100% Certified Fair Trade. Thinking of subscribing? This bag yields 24 standard (6 oz) cups per 12 oz bag, which is approximately a $0.58 cost per cup! And don’t forget that shipping is only $1 on recurring subscription orders. 5% of all BLK & Bold profits are contributed to initiatives that support improving the lives and futures of traditionally underserved youth. Dark Roast blend Flavor profile: Tart citric acidity, smooth, sweet bell pepper Elevation: 1,200-1,400 meters