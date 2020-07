Kosas

The Sun Show Bronzer

$34.00 $27.20

Buy Now Review It

At Kosas

Good clean sun. This is a clean, moisturizing baked bronzer made with Shea Butter to give you that glow your skin gets in really pretty sunset light. Like a Golden Hour filter you can wear. The Sun Show in Medium is a Medium Gold Bronze. Pairs well with Tinted Face Oil & Revealer Concealer Tones 05, 5.5, 06, 07, 7.5.