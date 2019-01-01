W&P Design

The Sugarfina® Rosé Cocktail Kit

$25.00

At J. Crew

Sugarfina, an upscale candy shop started by real-life couple Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick, believes that delightful confections shouldn't just be reserved for kids. Working with artisanal candy makers, they've amassed a cult following obsessed with their mature and charming brick and mortar stores—not to mention their delicious sweets. For the holiday season they've teamed up with W&P™ Design, an innovative food and cocktail company to create a limited edition cocktail kit. Inside you'll find everything you need to make two rosé and elderflower cocktails mid-flight, with a side of snacks: rosé-flavored gummy bears c/o Sugarfina. Holiday travel delays have met their match.