Harmony N More Co.

The Steep Stir

$12.99

Buy Now Review It

★ STEEP STIR ON SALE - UNIQUE DESIGN FOR STEERING YOUR BREW - MAKES A GREAT GIFT - Perfect Strainer for Loose Leaf Tea - BEST TRAVEL TEA INFUSER - NEW AND IMPROVED!!!! New Stir Handle: Finer Mesh: Deeper Scoop to Hold More Tea - Great Tea Cup Infuser.... Makes a superb gift for a special occasion, birthday, wedding, housewarming, etc. especially for someone trying loose leaf tea for the first time. Great gift for Mom, Dad, Aunt, Uncle, Friends, Co-worker, etc.. ★ BEST PORTABLE LOOSE LEAF TEA INFUSER - great to take to work or school. Very sturdy, handle is great for stirring, fits perfect in a mug, no awkward hook to grip, slim and travel sized. ★ SIMPLE DESIGN HIGH QUALITY This unique strainer is also simple to clean and is dishwasher safe. NO PLASTIC PARTS - ALL STAINLESS STEEL. ★ EASY TO CLEAN works great with our small brush to reach in the tube or tap tea out and rinse. Modern looking tea infuser brews a single cup of tea and works great to Infuse tea a second time. If you drink a lot of tea, you'll save money in the long run by buying a reusable tea infuser - Plus, it's better for the environment that way Without the extra packaging, when you finish your tea, you can just toss the leaves in the compost!! ★ BUY WITH CONFIDENCE 100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION We believe in always putting the customer first. if you don't love it, just send it back for a full refund with our thanks for giving it a fair trial FEATURE AND BENEFITS: Loose leaf tea steeping made easy!!! The Steep-Stir makes it easy to scoop up the desired amount of loose leaf tea. The sliding feature ensures that a generous amount of tea leaves stays inside the enclosure while you close it. Stir and Sip. You should only fill an infuser half full leaving some spaces for the leaves to swell. Enjoy the nuances, the complexity and character - this is the joy of drinking tea! Loose leaf tea just got a lot less complicated. This modern design makes cleaning your infuser a breeze. sipping on a cup of the right kind of tea could be the answer to your health