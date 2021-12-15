Click & Grow

What it is: A four piece set containing a Smart Garden + 3 different salad green plant packs that will make growing your own healthy greens easy and fun. Perfect for: The one who cares about eating healthy and enjoys preparing salads and healthy sandwiches at home. High in vitamins, minerals and nutrients, this plant selection is optimised to benefit your health and help you eat more greens all year round. Growing your own salad greens with Click & Grow also means you'll never have to worry about food safety - there are no herbicides, pesticides or GMO's used in our products.. A true garden to plate experience straight from your kitchen. You'll get: A Smart Garden that does all the work + Romaine Lettuce, Green Lettuce and Red Kale plant pods that'll last you up to 5 months. NB! The Smart Garden 9 starter kit might contain a yellow tomato instead of a red mini tomato.