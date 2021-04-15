Vinebox

The Rosé Collection

$65.00

Rosé wines are sort of like hats - you can always wear them but there is definitely a season where they just make more sense. And friends, it’s rosé season once again! Whether you're opening a window at home or spreading a blanket on the beach, these 6 wines pair perfectly with all things Vitamin D! From crisp and tart to fresh and fruity with even a few that are serious, but playfully serious, this rosé collection includes wines made from classic grapes like Grenache and Nebbiolo alongside a unique Sumoll-based pink wine that tastes like passion fruit and creamy peaches. Includes 6 rosé wines. 100 ml each. Ships week of May 3.