The Republic of Tea

The Republic Of Tea – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child Green Tea

$13.50

Buy Now Review It

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. New Season Now Streaming on Disney+ He may look like a Baby Yoda, but this lovable creature is referred to as The Child. The Child is a curious quarry and is under the protection of the Mandalorian. This prized asset is both mysterious and adorable. Sip our exotic, limited edition teas on adventures throughout your own galaxy. The ancients knew that moments of solitude, calm and mindfulness were of the utmost importance. Bright green tea, ginseng and honey flavor combine for calm energy and a clear mind — primed to reveal the power that lies within you. Heat 6 oz of fresh, filtered water to boiling. Place one tea bag in your cup, pour in the hot water and steep for 1–3 minutes. Also nice cooled and served over ice. Ingredients: Green tea, natural honey flavor, linden blossoms, eleuthero and Panax ginseng. Lucasfilm Ltd.