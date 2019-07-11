Lovevery

The Play Gym

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

The Play Gym that Gives You a Whole Year of Play The Play Gym by Lovevery, the creator of The Play Kit Subscription Program, is first play gym for all your baby’s learning stages, providing what your baby wants to see, touch, and do as their little self starts to emerge. It includes everything you need--from batting to teething to learning to focus--for your baby’s first year of play. Features: - For ages 0+, from infant to toddler - Sustainably-sourced wooden legs for stability - 2 minute setup and take down, no tools required - Five development zones on the baby Play Mat that reveal or conceal to prevent overstimulation and promote learning: Learning to focus- Making sounds- How things feel- Hiding and finding- Exploring colors - System of Black and White, Body, Object, and Mirror Cards that can be interchanged in the Learn to Focus zone - Baby-tested removable accessories for stage-based motor development: Organic Cotton High Contrast Montessori Ball, sustainably-sourced Wooden Batting Ring, and Organic Cotton Teether with BPA-free Silicone Ring - Converts to play fort with Play Space Cover for imaginative play - Play Guide with inspiration and activities from child development specialists - Learning Cards printed with soy ink - Water-based non-toxic finishes - Teething toys made with 100% organic cotton - Play Mat made with machine-washable polyester materials batch tested to be non-toxic and baby safe - Plastic and silicone components manufactured without BPA and phthalates - Product size (inches): 24h x 38w x 43l with mat zones closed- 24h x 50w x 47l with mat zones open - Patent pending baby play mat