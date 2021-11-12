Brightland

Our fruit-forward, double-fermented and family-farm-to-table vinegars, each with their own distinct flavor palate and tasting notes, lovingly made in California. The Pair includes both PARASOL and RAPTURE. PARASOL is a raw champagne vinegar that is double fermented with California chardonnay grapes and juicy Navel and Valencia oranges. PARASOL is lovingly crafted on a nutrient-dense, family-run farm in California’s Central Coast. RAPTURE is a raw balsamic vinegar that is double fermented with California zinfandel grapes and ripe Triple Crown blackberries. RAPTURE is lovingly crafted on a nutrient-dense, family-run farm in California’s Central Coast. In stock and ready to ship.